Smith is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Joey Meneses will start at first base and Riley Adams is serving as the Nationals' designated hitter with left-hander Jose Quintana taking the mound for New York. Smith had a productive weekend against the Marlins but carries a rough .579 OPS in 160 plate appearances versus lefties this year.
