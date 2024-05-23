Crews is slashing .310/.379/.569 through 17 games in May for Double-A Harrisburg with one homer, four steals, eight runs and 16 RBI.

The second overall pick in the 2023 Draft is finally showing a spark at the plate for Harrisburg after batting just .207 (25-for-121) through his first 32 games at Double-A dating back to last year. Crews has also gotten his strikeout rate under control, posting a 21.2 percent K rate in May after flailing away with a 37.0 percent mark in April. The 22-year-old outfielder still isn't tapping into his raw power consistently, but if James Wood gets promoted to the majors soon, Crews could get bumped up to Triple-A Rochester at the same time.