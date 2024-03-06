Rosario agreed to a split contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Alvarez-Montes relays that Rosario can earn up to $4 million if he's on the major-league roster and reaches all of his incentives. The 32-year-old would seem to be a good bet to at least do the former and should receive regular playing time against right-handed pitching between left field and the designated hitter spot. Rosario's addition would seem to be bad news for Jesse Winker's chances of making the Opening Day roster, and could also point to Stone Garrett being used mostly just against left-handers. Rosario slashed .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI over 142 games for Atlanta last season.