Adrianza was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adrianza was reinstated from the 60-day injured list following a quadriceps injury he suffered in late March. He will return to the major-league roster Tuesday after completing a two week rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. Lucius Fox was optioned to Rochester in a corresponding move Tuesday. Adrianza is set for his debut after he signed a one-year contract with the Nationals this past offseason following a 2021 season where he batted .247 with five homers, 28 RBI and 32 runs in 109 games with the Braves.

