The Nationals returned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester after Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Rutledge pitched one inning during the nightcap in what was his season debut, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out one batter. He holds a 6.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP through 27 innings across seven starts in the minors, and he would likely need to show significant improvement before he draws consideration for an extended stint in the big leagues.