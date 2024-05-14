The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutledge will serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox and will be available out of the bullpen for both games. The 25-year-old has had a rough start at Rochester this season, holding a 6.33 ERA and 27:19 K:BB over 27 innings of work covering seven starts. He's likely to be sent back down after Tuesday's contests.