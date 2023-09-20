Rutledge did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

It was certainly a step in the right direction for Rutledge after he was tagged for seven runs in 3.2 innings in his debut outing against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old right-hander will likely make one more start this season, currently scheduled for next week in Baltimore, as he looks to solidify a sport in the Nationals' 2024 rotation.