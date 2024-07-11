The Nationals will recall Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester to start Friday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutledge has appeared in just one game for the Nationals this season, allowing a run to score in one inning May 14 against the White Sox. He hasn't done a much better job preventing runs in the minor leagues, posting a 6.66 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 71.2 frames. He'll be facing one of the National League's more dynamic offenses Friday, as the Brewers rank fourth in the NL in both OPS (.732) and runs scored (450).