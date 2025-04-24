Rutledge walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief Wednesday to record his first career hold in a win over the Orioles.

The 26-year-old right-hander was converted to the bullpen this year, and while Rutledge's control remains shaky -- he threw just 13 of 25 pitches for strikes Wednesday -- for the most part he's adapting well to his new role. Through eight innings over five appearances in the majors in 2025, he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB. If Rutledge can find the strike zone a little more often, he could work his way into consistent high-leverage work in a Nationals bullpen that lacks established setup men ahead of closer Kyle Finnegan.