Phillies' Jackson Rutledge: Claimed by Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies claimed Rutledge off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
The 2019 first-round pick was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday but will retain his position on a 40-man roster with the Phillies. Rutledge surrendered seven earned runs in his lone appearance for Washington this season and had an underwhelming 3.38 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 13 outings to begin the year at Triple-A.
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