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Phillies' Jackson Rutledge: Rejoins Phillies on MiLB pact

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rutledge (undisclosed) re-signed Tuesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract.

Rutledge previously joined the Phillies organization as a waiver pickup back in May, but he was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his acquisition and made just five appearances for the affiliate before landing on the 7-day injured list. Philadelphia then released Rutledge last week, but the decision to bring him back on a new deal could indicate that he's moved past the undisclosed injury and is ready to pitch for Lehigh Valley again.

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