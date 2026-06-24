Phillies' Jackson Rutledge: Rejoins Phillies on MiLB pact

Rutledge (undisclosed) re-signed Tuesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract.

Rutledge previously joined the Phillies organization as a waiver pickup back in May, but he was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his acquisition and made just five appearances for the affiliate before landing on the 7-day injured list. Philadelphia then released Rutledge last week, but the decision to bring him back on a new deal could indicate that he's moved past the undisclosed injury and is ready to pitch for Lehigh Valley again.