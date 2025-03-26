The Nationals optioned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
The right-hander entered camp on the fringes of Washington's rotation competition, but he began transitioning to a multi-inning relief role in mid-March. Rutledge allowed three earned runs with a 9:2 K:BB over 8.1 big-league innings last year, but he spent most of the campaign at Rochester, where he had a 6.40 ERA in 27 starts.
