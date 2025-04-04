The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
The right-hander missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the Nationals as Michael Soroka (bicep) heads to the injured list. Rutledge has worked as a starter for most of his professional career, but he shifted to a relief role in spring training and worked out of the bullpen in his first two appearances of the season for Rochester.
