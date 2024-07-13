Washington optioned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Rutledge was solid in a spot start Friday, allowing two runs while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings against the Brewers. However, he'll head back down to the minors to make room for reliever Eduardo Salazar on the big-league roster. With Rutledge's demotion, the Nationals currently have only four healthy starters, and it's not yet certain how they'll fill the fifth rotation spot following the All-Star break, though that role could go back to DJ Herz, who had been starting for the team before being sent down to Triple-A on July 8.