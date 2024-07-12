The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester to start Friday's game against the Brewers.

Rutledge will make his first MLB start of 2024, with his only other appearance with the Nationals this season coming May 14 out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old owns a 6.66 ERA across 71.2 innings with Triple-A Rochester and has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his last 7.1 innings.