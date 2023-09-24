Rutledge (1-1) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Rutledge turned in a second straight solid performance, keeping Atlanta's high-powered offense in check. After allowing seven runs over 3.2 innings in his debut, he's given up just three runs across his last 11.1 innings. The right-hander also sports at 8:4 K:BB at the major-league level this year. Rutledge is tentatively lined up for one more outing, which would be a rematch in Atlanta next weekend.