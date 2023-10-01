Rutledge allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Sunday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.
Rutledge was handed a four-run lead before he even took the mound but couldn't hold onto it for long. He allowed a two-run single in the bottom of the inning and a game-tying three-run blast to Marcell Ozuna in the third. The 24-year-old finished with a 6.75 ERA and 12:6 K:BB over four starts during his late season audition for the Nationals. He had two good outings and two bad ones and figures to be in the running for a spot in the rotation for 2024.
More News
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Picks up win in matinee•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Better in second outing•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Picking up another start•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Struggles in debut•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Promoted for MLB debut•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Officially debuting Wednesday•