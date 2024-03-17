The Nationals optioned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Rutledge allowed just three runs and struck out seven over seven frames in three Grapefruit League appearances, but he walked five batters. The 24-year-old made his MLB with four starts last season but struggled to a 6.75 ERA over 20 innings. He's likely to be one of the first options to start if/when the Nationals deal with rotation injuries.