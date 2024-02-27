Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Rutledge will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutledge will be taking the hill on three days' rest after he made his spring debut in relief Saturday in the Nationals' Grapefruit League opener against the Astros. He worked two scoreless frames versus Houston, striking out two of the eight batters he faced while walking one and allowing a base hit. According to Zuckerman, team officials reportedly came away impressed from Rutledge's debut appearance, and the young right-hander could build a stronger claim for a spot in Washington's Opening Day rotation if he's able to to carry that momentum into Wednesday. Rutledge will need a stellar spring to cement a starting role with Washington after he was touched up for 15 earned runs on 24 hits and six walks over 20 innings in his first taste of the big leagues late last season.