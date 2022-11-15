Alu was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Alu is a nice deep-league sleeper, as he had statistical success at Triple-A and pretty clear path to playing time in the majors. Carter Kieboom and Ildemaro Vargas are the top options at third base for the Nationals, so Alu could get a look at the hot corner at some point in 2023. The 25-year-old lefty hitter slashed .323/.372/.553 with 11 home runs, six steals and an 18.2 percent strikeout rate in 59 games at Triple-A.