Irvin (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against Los Angeles, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It was quite a day for Irvin against a star-packed Dodgers lineup, holding LA off the board en route to his first win of the season. The 27-year-old Irvin has delivered back-to-back quality starts, allowing just one run across 12 innings in that span. He lowered his ERA to 3.13 with a 1.00 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through his first four outings (23 innings) this season. Irvin will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled as a home rematch with the Dodgers early next week.