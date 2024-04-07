Irving (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits over six innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday. He struck out five and issued one walk.

All of the damage against Irvin came in the second and third innings, where the right-hander surrendered an RBI triple to Alec Bohm and later a three-run home run to J.T. Realmuto. Irvin actually retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and produced nine swinging strikes in the contest, but he would still end up being tagged with his first loss of the season. The 27 year old has now allowed seven runs on 12 hits over his first two starts, though he has managed to go at least five innings in each outing.