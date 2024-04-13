Irvin did not factor into the decision Friday against Oakland, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Irvin had one of the finest outings of his young career Friday night with the only blemish being a solo home run yielded to Lawrence Butler. The 27-year-old has morphed into a reliable starter for the Nationals as he sports a 4.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over his first 17 innings. However, Irvin draws a much more difficult opponent in his next start, currently scheduled against the Dodgers on the road.