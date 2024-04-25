Irvin (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering six runs on 12 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings as the Nationals were routed 11-2. He struck out three.

The 27-year-old righty blanked the Dodgers over six innings in his prior start, but the NL West powerhouses weren't fooled a second time. Irvin got the hook after 103 pitches (66 strikes) in his worst outing yet this season, and he'll carry a 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next start, which lines up for a less scary road matchup against the Marlins early next week.