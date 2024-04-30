Irvin (2-2) picked up the win in Monday's 7-2 victory over the Marlins, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his third quality start of the season in efficient fashion, tossing 59 of 84 pitches for strikes and taking a shutout into the sixth inning before Jazz Chisholm launched a two-run homer to center field. Irvin will carry a 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB through 33.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Blue Jays.