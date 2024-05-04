Irvin (2-3) was saddled with a loss Saturday versus the Blue Jays, permitting four runs (zero earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Irvin needed 32 pitches to get through the first inning, thanks in large part due to a pair of errors committed behind him. The silver lining is all four of the runs the Jays scored in the opening frame were unearned, so he watched his ERA on the season drop from 4.28 to 3.72. Irvin mostly settled in after that but still required a season-high 107 pitches to cover his five innings. The righty has walked just eight guys in seven starts this season, showing immensely improved control after he issued free passes at a 10.2 percent clip in 2023. His next start is lined up to come in Boston.