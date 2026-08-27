Irvin did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Rockies, allowing a run on three hits and six walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

While he held Colorado to a lone run Thursday, Irvin left the game before he could qualify for the win after he threw 94 pitches, just 53 for strikes, while issuing a season-high six walks. Despite his spotty command, it could still be considered a step in the right direction for Irvin, who had struggled to a 7.01 ERA across 25.2 innings in his previous five starts. Overall, the right-hander is 2-8 with a 5.62 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 82:39 K:BB across 17 starts (81.2 innings) this season. Irvin's currently in line to face Atlanta at home his next time out.