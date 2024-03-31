Irvin did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Irvin cruised through the first two innings of his start with three strikeouts while facing the minimum six batters. However, the Reds lineup broke through to post three runs on six hits over his final three innings. Irvin allowed plenty of hard contact as all batted balls in the fourth and fifth innings were over 95-mph. However, he should be a mainstay in the Nationals rotation after making 24 starts for the team in 2023. Irvin's next outing is scheduled to be against the Phillies on the road.