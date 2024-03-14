Irvin allowed only one hit and zero walks over five scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Facing a Miami lineup that features most of its likely Opening Day starters, Irvin delivered a dominant 52 pitches (43 strikes) as he built up ahead of Opening Day. The 27-year-old right-hander has a somewhat stunning 16:2 K:BB through 12.2 spring innings, but considering he managed only an 18.7 percent strikeout rate against a 10.2 walk rate over 121 innings for the Nationals last season, he'll need to keep producing good numbers when the games start to count before he'll draw significant interest from fantasy GMs.