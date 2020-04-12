Reetz hit .282 with 12 of his 13 homers and a .563 slugging percentage after the All-Star break last year for High-A Potomac, Byron Kerr of MASN reports.

Drafted in the third round in 2014, Reetz's climb up the ladder in the Nats' organization has been slowed in large part due to injuries. The 24-year-old was able to stay healthy and put together an impressive second half last season -- both his 13 homers and 96 games played were career highs -- and he carried that momentum into the Arizona Fall League, leading the Surprise squad with a .333 batting average. Context can't be overlooked here, as a 23-year-old in his third campaign at High-A should be expected to post strong offensive numbers. If Reetz has turned a corner in his development, though, he could establish himself as a future major leaguer with a good showing at Double-A in 2020.