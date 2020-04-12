Nationals' Jakson Reetz: Finally making progress
Reetz hit .282 with 12 of his 13 homers and a .563 slugging percentage after the All-Star break last year for High-A Potomac, Byron Kerr of MASN reports.
Drafted in the third round in 2014, Reetz's climb up the ladder in the Nats' organization has been slowed in large part due to injuries. The 24-year-old was able to stay healthy and put together an impressive second half last season -- both his 13 homers and 96 games played were career highs -- and he carried that momentum into the Arizona Fall League, leading the Surprise squad with a .333 batting average. Context can't be overlooked here, as a 23-year-old in his third campaign at High-A should be expected to post strong offensive numbers. If Reetz has turned a corner in his development, though, he could establish himself as a future major leaguer with a good showing at Double-A in 2020.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Verlander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Manaea
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...