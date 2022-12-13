Reetz signed with the Royals as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Reetz ended last season with the Royals' organization, signing a minor-league deal with the team after being cut loose by the Brewers in late August. He'll begin the 2023 season in a similar role. Reetz appeared in two major-league games for the Nationals in 2021 but spent 2022 splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A.
More News
-
Royals' Jakson Reetz: Finds work in Royals organization•
-
Brewers' Jakson Reetz: Remains in Milwaukee organization•
-
Brewers' Jakson Reetz: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jakson Reetz: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jakson Reetz: Lands with Brewers•
-
Nationals' Jakson Reetz: Remains in organization•