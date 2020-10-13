Bourque (elbow) cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno, Byron Kerr of MASNSports.com reports.

Bourque suffered an elbow strain late in the season. He threw just four innings prior to the injury, allowing three runs while striking out one batter and walking five. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, he'll have a tougher path to his next big-league appearance once healthy.

