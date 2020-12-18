Bourque (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old righty has made a total of seven relief appearances in his big-league career, giving up seven earned runs in 4.2 innings while striking out one batter and walking seven. His 2020 campaign ended prematurely due an elbow strain, though it's not clear whether or not that will affect him heading into spring training. His profile certainly doesn't suggest he's a favorite to earn a role on the Opening Day roster, especially as he also owns a poor 5.56 ERA in 43.2 innings at the Triple-A level.