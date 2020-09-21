Bourque was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Bourque is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday that could help determine the severity of his injury ahead of the offseason. He'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season as a result of his elbow issue. Paolo Espino's contract was selected by the Nationals in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Nationals' James Bourque: MRI on tap•
-
Nationals' James Bourque: Dealing with arm tightness•
-
Nationals' James Bourque: Rejoins major-league bullpen•
-
Nationals' James Bourque: Dropped from active roster•
-
Nationals' James Bourque: Wins spot on roster•
-
Nationals' James Bourque: Optioned to minors•