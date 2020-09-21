Bourque was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Bourque is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday that could help determine the severity of his injury ahead of the offseason. He'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season as a result of his elbow issue. Paolo Espino's contract was selected by the Nationals in a corresponding move.

