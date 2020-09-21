Bourque left the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins due to arm tightness, Byron Kerr of MASNSports.com reports.

Bourque threw four pitches in relief during Sunday's nightcap and allowed one hit. He was removed from the game, and manager Dave Martinez revealed after the game that he's being evaluated with an arm injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, but Martinez said that the team should know the results of his tests Monday.