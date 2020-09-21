Bourque (arm) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals are still looking to get a firm diagnosis on Bourque's injury after he exited the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Marlins due to right arm tightness. Even if the MRI returns negative, Bourque could still be shut down for the season as a precaution. He's made six low-leverage appearances out of the bullpen in 2020, giving up three earned runs in four innings.
