Wood was removed from Thursday's game with Triple-A Rochester due to lower body soreness, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Wood didn't seem to have any obvious injury when he was pulled, but the severity of the issue is still unknown. One of the top prospects in the game, Wood is knocking down the door to the big leagues having maintained a .358/.465/.600 line across 200 plate appearances with Rochester.
