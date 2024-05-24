Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Wood is dealing with right hamstring tightness, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The 21-year-old was removed from Triple-A Rochester's game Thursday due to the injury, though his exit was apparently precautionary. It appears Wood has avoided a serious injury, and he should be considered day-to-day.
