Wood (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Manager Blake Butera said that Wood's return is contingent on him feeling good when he wakes up Wednesday morning, but chances are that he returns to the Nationals' lineup for their series finale against Atlanta. The 23-year-old has slashed .265/.393/.535 across 535 plate appearances when healthy this season, though he owns just a .620 OPS in the 17 games he's played since the All-Star break.