Wood has reached base safely in 28 straight games for Triple-A Rochester, slashing .379/.480/.650 over that stretch with seven homers, five steals and more walks (21) than strikeouts (20).

The 21-year-old would seem to have nothing left to learn in the minors, but the Nationals have still been reticent to promote Wood to the majors despite the lackluster production they've been getting from the likes of Jesse Winker (.158/.284/.368 in May). Lane Thomas (knee) could also come off the IL this weekend, but Wood should still force his way into the starting nine for Washington by June unless the club is prioritizing his future contract years over improving an offense that sits 26th in runs scored, 26th in OPS and 25th in wRC+ on the season.