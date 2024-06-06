Wood (hamstring) went through a full practice routine before Wednesday's game for Triple-A Rochester, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "Today was the first day I kind of did my running early," Wood said. "I've been swinging normal. I kind of went through a full practice for the most part [for the first time] today."

The 21-year-old top prospect hasn't played since May 23 due to a strained right hamstring, but the issue was never considered serious by the Nationals. Wood appears on track to rejoin the Rochester lineup next week, and given his .355/.465/.596 slash line through 45 Triple-A games with nine homers, 10 steals and a 35:37 BB:K, a promotion to the majors could follow soon afterward once he proves he's healthy.