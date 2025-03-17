Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit league game against the Rays.
The 22-year-old outfielder wasted no time in making an impact, taking Connor Seabold deep in the first inning. Wood has been raking this spring, batting .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles and four homers with a 4:9 BB:K. After slashing .264/.354/.427 in 79 games during his big-league debut last year, Wood could be poised to take a big step forward in 2025.
More News
-
Nationals' James Wood: Clubs first spring homer•
-
Nationals' James Wood: First spring start in left field•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Getting another start at DH•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Slated to serve as DH on Friday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Could serve as DH on Thursday•
-
Nationals' James Wood: Returns to outfield drills•