Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's Grapefruit league game against the Rays.

The 22-year-old outfielder wasted no time in making an impact, taking Connor Seabold deep in the first inning. Wood has been raking this spring, batting .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles and four homers with a 4:9 BB:K. After slashing .264/.354/.427 in 79 games during his big-league debut last year, Wood could be poised to take a big step forward in 2025.