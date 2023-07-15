Candelario was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals in the first inning with a bone bruise in his right thumb, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Per manager Davey Martinez, Candelario hurt his thumb doing a defensive drill before the game. Candelario apparently thought he could play through it, but the injury felt worse when he tried to swing the bat. While he should be considered day-to-day for now, an IL stint may be on the table if Candelario doesn't show improvement in the next 24 hours.