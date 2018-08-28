Nationals' Joe Ross: Works six innings in rehab start

Ross (elbow) gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings Monday in his rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse.

Though Ross exhibited good control while pumping in 53 of his 76 pitches for strikes, he struggled to generate swings and misses and finished with no punchouts on the night. Now five starts into his rehab assignment after a year-long shutdown due to Tommy John surgery, Ross looks to be on the cusp of a return to the big club, but the Nationals have yet to announce how they plan to use the 25-year-old in September. The fact that Ross has built up to a starter's workload during the rehab assignment suggests he'll at least be an option for the rotation, though the Nationals may prefer not to overwork him so soon after returning from a major arm operation.