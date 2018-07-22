Nationals' Koda Glover: Activated and optioned
The Nationals activated Glover (shoulder) from the 60-day disabled list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Sidelined all season with a shoulder injury that has bothered him since 2017, Glover finally seems to be healthy again after completing five minor-league rehab appearances and reportedly flashing a mid-to-upper-90s fastball in those outings. While the Nationals seem encouraged by Glover's progress, the team likely wants him to get some more innings under his belt in the minors after a prolonged absence. If Glover thrives in his subsequent appearances with Syracuse, he could re-enter the big-league bullpen at some point later in the second half.
