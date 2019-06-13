Glover, who recently met with Dr. James Andrews, got a PRP injection in his throwing elbow and will be shut down for at least six weeks, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

It sounds like his options were either Tommy John surgery or an injection and some rest, and he opted for the latter. Glover has not pitched since 2018, and it doesn't sound like a return to MLB action is in the cards anytime soon. His status will likely be updated in a couple months.