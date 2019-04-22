Nationals' Koda Glover: Throwing off flat ground
Glover (forearm) said Saturday that he has resumed throwing from 120 feet off flat ground at extended spring training, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Glover noted that he's about two weeks ahead of schedule compared to what the Nationals anticipated after shutting him down early in spring training with a right forearm strain. Even so, the Nationals likely won't have an idea regarding a target date for the right-hander's return until he has been cleared to face hitters again. Since Glover has yet to advance even to mound work at this point, there's reason to think his absence will stretch deep into May, if not later.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...