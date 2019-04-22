Glover (forearm) said Saturday that he has resumed throwing from 120 feet off flat ground at extended spring training, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Glover noted that he's about two weeks ahead of schedule compared to what the Nationals anticipated after shutting him down early in spring training with a right forearm strain. Even so, the Nationals likely won't have an idea regarding a target date for the right-hander's return until he has been cleared to face hitters again. Since Glover has yet to advance even to mound work at this point, there's reason to think his absence will stretch deep into May, if not later.