Nationals' Koda Glover: Shut down with forearm strain
Glover said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a right forearm strain after undergoing an MRI a day earlier, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The diagnosis is somewhat of a silver lining for Glover, who was feared to be dealing with a structural problem after complaining of elbow tightness following his Grapefruit League appearance Sunday against the Cardinals. The Nationals will still shut down Glover and take things slow with him this spring in light of his checkered medical history, but the 25-year-old expressed confidence he would be ready for Opening Day. The hard-throwing Glover will be a candidate to form part of the bridge to closer Sean Doolittle once he gets full clearance.
