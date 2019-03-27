Glover (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

This was expected, as Glover has been battling a forearm strain for most of spring and only recently resumed throwing. Look for the right-hander's return date to come into focus once he progresses further along in his throwing program. In the meantime, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Barraclough and Justin Miller are expected to handle the majority of setup duties in Glover's absence.