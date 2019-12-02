Play

Glover (elbow) announced his retirement from baseball on his personal Twitter page Monday.

The righty had plenty of talent in his arm, but he'll call it a career at age 26 after injuries got the best of him. He didn't throw a pitch at any level in 2019 and threw a combined 48.1 innings across all levels in the two preceding seasons. He'll wind up a story of unfulfilled potential, having saved nine games in just 55.1 career big-league innings while posting a 4.55 ERA.

